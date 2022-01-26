 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kevin Huerter on the Hawks’ Struggles, Defending Trae Young, and Alter Egos, Plus Anthony Edwards and T’Wolves Love With Analyst Jim Petersen

The Hawks guard joins Russillo to discuss his career and his hopes for the season, before Petersen discusses the impact of coach Chris Finch on Minnesota

By Ryen Russillo
Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter to discuss his NBA beginnings, the Hawks’ 2021 playoff run, hopes for this season, defending Trae Young, his alter ego K’Von, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks with analyst Jim Petersen about the impact of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on the team, the budding Anthony Edwards, development of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell’s improvement, stories from Jim’s basketball career and time with the WNBA, and more (29:59). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:29).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Kevin Huerter and Jim Petersen
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Sean Payton Left the NFL. He Hasn’t Relinquished His Control Over It. 

It remains to be seen what Payton’s next move will be. But if and when he’s ready to return to the NFL, the league will be waiting for him.

By Kevin Clark

Tupac Against the World

Rob breaks down the complicated life and indelible legacy of one of the most important figures hip-hop ever produced, including his megahit "California Love"

By Rob Harvilla

In Chapter 5, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Mimics ‘The Mandalorian’

The latest ‘Boba’ episode is the series’ best installment—because it almost entirely isn’t one. What might it mean for the big finish?

By Ben Lindbergh

Championship Weekend Preview

Warren and Ben also react to the incredible games from this past weekend

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Play

Is Gronk Returning in 2022? Plus, an NFC Title Game Preview

The Tampa Bay tight end joins Kevin to discuss his offseason plans and the upcoming Rams-49ers game

By Kevin Clark

It’s a Perfect Time to Catch Up on Some TV 

Justin and Micah discuss ‘Search Party,’ ‘Euphoria,’ the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot, and more

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters