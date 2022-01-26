 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Championship Weekend Preview

Warren and Ben also react to the incredible games from this past weekend

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Warren and Ben begin by reacting to the incredible games from this past weekend (1:00). Then they launch into deep dives for both championship games, starting with the AFC. They discuss the lack of star power on the Bengals defense (7:00) and why that could lead to the Chiefs scoring at will (18:00). Then, they move on to the NFC and break down why Kyle Shanahan has owned Sean McVay in their head-to-head meetings (35:00) before trying to figure out what type of game Jimmy Garoppolo will have (40:00).

Read Ben’s story about Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay here:

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Play

Is Gronk Returning in 2022? Plus, an NFC Title Game Preview

The Tampa Bay tight end joins Kevin to discuss his offseason plans and the upcoming Rams-49ers game

By Kevin Clark

It’s a Perfect Time to Catch Up on Some TV 

Justin and Micah discuss ‘Search Party,’ ‘Euphoria,’ the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot, and more

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

AFCON, Winter Breaks, Watford, and More

Jeanette Kwakye and Mayowa Quadri join to discuss Cameroon-Comoros and the exits for Ghana and Nigeria

By Ian Wright

Working With Robert De Niro, Stand-up Comedy, and More With Sebastian Maniscalco

The comedian discusses ‘The Irishman,’ Chicago, and his stand-up career

By Kyle Brandt

Bears Hire Ryan Poles, What’s Next With Alex Brown, Another Bulls Injury, Baseball’s Hall of Hypocrisy

Jason also shares his thoughts on the Poles hire, what challenges immediately await, and why it’s important that he picked Chicago

By Jason Goff
Play

Sean McVay Interviews Kyle Shanahan

Revisiting last summer’s conversation betweens the Los Angeles and San Francisco coaches

By Flying Coach