Championship Weekend Preview



Warren and Ben begin by reacting to the incredible games from this past weekend (1:00). Then they launch into deep dives for both championship games, starting with the AFC. They discuss the lack of star power on the Bengals defense (7:00) and why that could lead to the Chiefs scoring at will (18:00). Then, they move on to the NFC and break down why Kyle Shanahan has owned Sean McVay in their head-to-head meetings (35:00) before trying to figure out what type of game Jimmy Garoppolo will have (40:00).

Read Ben's story about Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay here:

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

