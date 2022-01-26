 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AFCON, Winter Breaks, Watford, and More

Jeanette Kwakye and Mayowa Quadri join to discuss Cameroon-Comoros and the exits for Ghana and Nigeria

By Ian Wright
Cameroun versus Comoros - Africa Cup of Nations Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Ian is joined this week by Jeanette Kwakye and Mayowa Quadri, and they begin with AFCON (01:41). They touch on the tragic news that a number of fans died in a stampede outside the stadium as Cameroon played Comoros, before discussing the game itself, as well as the exits for Ghana and Nigeria. Next, as Premier League sides jet off to warmer climates, they chat about the importance of having a break and who goes where (10:53), Watford firing Ranieri (22:53), and a pivotal weekend in the Barclays WSL (36:55), plus some flowers for Millie Turner and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jeanette Kwakye and Mayowa Quadri

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

