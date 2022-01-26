Bonds and Clemens Left Out of the HOF, and Is Harden Unhappy in Brooklyn?

(00:46) — SYRACUSE: JJ rants about the lackluster season that his Orange are having.

(01:24) — 2022 BASEBALL HOF BALLOT: David Ortiz becomes a first-ballot Hall of Famer, while legends Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were not voted in on their last chance.

(09:34) — NETS: Following Brooklyn’s loss to the Lakers, JJ talks the recent rumors about James Harden leaving Brooklyn for Philly in free agency.

(12:36) — ANTHONY McCARRON: SNY’s Anthony McCarron joins the pod to talk about why voters decided Ortiz over Bonds and Clemens, his ballot, and the chances for A-Rod and Carlos Beltran to be voted in.

(28:46) — ARIEL HELWANI: Friend of the show Ariel Helwani returns to discuss the heartbreak of watching the Bills lose to the Chiefs during divisional, UFC 270, and the state of the Knicks.

(48:32) — CALLS: Callers talk HOF, Jets, Rangers, and Knicks.

(64:14) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ariel Helwani and Anthony McCarron

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

