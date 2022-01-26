 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bonds and Clemens Left Out of the HOF, and Is Harden Unhappy in Brooklyn?

Plus, Ariel Helwani talks Bills heartbreak and UFC 270

By John Jastremski
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

(00:46) — SYRACUSE: JJ rants about the lackluster season that his Orange are having.

(01:24) — 2022 BASEBALL HOF BALLOT: David Ortiz becomes a first-ballot Hall of Famer, while legends Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were not voted in on their last chance.

(09:34) — NETS: Following Brooklyn’s loss to the Lakers, JJ talks the recent rumors about James Harden leaving Brooklyn for Philly in free agency.

(12:36) — ANTHONY McCARRON: SNY’s Anthony McCarron joins the pod to talk about why voters decided Ortiz over Bonds and Clemens, his ballot, and the chances for A-Rod and Carlos Beltran to be voted in.

(28:46) — ARIEL HELWANI: Friend of the show Ariel Helwani returns to discuss the heartbreak of watching the Bills lose to the Chiefs during divisional, UFC 270, and the state of the Knicks.

(48:32) — CALLS: Callers talk HOF, Jets, Rangers, and Knicks.

(64:14) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ariel Helwani and Anthony McCarron
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Sean Payton Steps Down, Divisional-Round Weekend Reactions, and Aaron Rodgers

Plus, looking ahead to the conference championship games in Kansas City and Los Angeles

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and 1 more

Embiid’s Crazy Career, Plus Harden’s Next Move, Big Papi’s Honor, and Charles Oakley Stops By

Bill is also joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia

By Bill Simmons and Wosny Lambre

Swafford Wins the AMEX, and Farmers Insurance Open Preview

House and Hubbard also discuss golf’s schedule and whether the sport should be competing with the NFL

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Sean Payton’s Departure Will Be Felt Throughout the NFL

From New Orleans to the NFC South to the entire league, the coach’s decision to step down will reverberate far and wide

By Steven Ruiz

The Baseball Hall of Fame’s Struggle With the Steroid Era Ends in an Awkward Stalemate

By excluding Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens on Tuesday, the HOF blocked out arguably the most accomplished pitcher and hitter in baseball history—and ended one of its most heated, entrenched debates

By Michael Baumann

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Entrance Survey

The matchups and players to watch in this weekend’s games. Plus, thoughts on the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

By The Ringer Staff