Don’t Count Out the Hawks Just Yet, the Lakers’ Brodie Trade Decision, and a Surprise Guest

Verno and KOC discuss the up-and-down season from Trae Young and the Hawks, the Bulls’ injury woes, and the decisions that lie ahead of the Lakers, before Adam Lefkoe joins in to talk about hosting ‘NBA on TNT’ and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the up-and-down season from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (02:31). They also discuss the importance of De’Andre Hunter. The Bulls’ injury woes continue, as Alex Caruso is out again after a hard foul from Grayson Allen. The guys discuss Allen’s hard foul before going into Ayo Dosunmu’s surprise rookie season (10:27). All signs point to Frank Vogel staying, but the guys are more interested in discussing the rumor of a John Wall–for–Russell Westbrook swap (15:13). The guys debate what moves the Celtics can make that don’t include Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (30:45). They are last joined by NBA on TNT host Adam Lefkoe (36:12). They discuss working on set with Shaq, the situation with Ben Simmons, thoughts on James Harden if he gets traded to the 76ers, and Adam’s football knowledge.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Adam Lefkoe
Producer: Jessie Lopez

