Randy Orton on Accepting That Kayfabe Is Broken, His Obsession With Snakes, and More!

Fourteen-time world champion Randy Orton discusses growing up in the business, being in the locker room with his dad, and how he has been able to maintain longevity

By Peter Rosenberg, David Shoemaker, and Evan Mack
SAUDI-WRESTLING-ENTERTAINMENT-WWE Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images


Fourteen-time world champion Randy Orton joins Peter Rosenberg, David Shoemaker, and Evan Mack on this special episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show. Orton discusses growing up in the business and being in the locker room with his dad (10:00), his early obsession with snakes, and how he has been able to maintain his longevity (38:00)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, David Shoemaker, and Evan Mack
Guest: Randy Orton
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

