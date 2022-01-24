Is Atléti’s Suffering Really Necessary?

Musa and Ryan begin this week in Madrid, where Atlético Madrid came from two goals down to secure a late, dramatic win over Valencia at the Wanda, and ask whether Diego Simeone’s side really need to suffer this much (07:23). There’s also chat about Sevilla, Real Madrid, and Betis making up the rest of the top four (19:32) and Barcelona’s win in the Women’s Spanish Super Cup. Next up, it’s to the Premier League, which saw results that affect things at the top and bottom of the table, drones, and yet more bizarre VAR calls (24:44). Finally, there’s some Bundesliga chat as Wolfsburg continue to struggle (48:38), a discussion of how the entire top half could win the 2. Bundesliga, and even more goals for Tammy Abraham in Serie A (52:14).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
