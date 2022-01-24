W. Kamau Bell on ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

Larry weighs in on Joe Biden’s first year as president of the United States. He’s then joined by W. Kamau Bell to discuss his documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby. They start their conversation by touching on how Bill Cosby influenced them through his TV shows and albums in the ’60s and ’70s and American culture in general with The Cosby Show in the 1980s. They then pivot to Cosby’s infamously controversial behavior and the turning points that led to them coming to light, starting with the “Pound Cake” speech (24:14), the viral Hannibal Buress rant (32:16), and Barbara Bowman’s essay on her firsthand experience with him (38:30). Finally, they talk about how the film highlights society’s treatment of victims of sexual assault and what we can do as a community to fix those issues. (46:00)
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: W. Kamau Bell
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
