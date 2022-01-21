Would You Be Shocked If … ? (Second Half of the Season Predictions)

Chris and Seerat start the pod by reacting to the Suns’ big win over the Mavericks on Thursday night and discuss the possibility of Phoenix returning to the NBA Finals. They then pivot to the MVP race and where some of the superstars should rank in the conversation, notably Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Chris Paul. (10:00) Next they touch on Daryl Morey’s recent comments regarding Ben Simmons and the current trade market (16:55), Kyrie’s Irving’s return to the Nets (24:28) and the effect Lonzo Ball’s injury will have on the Bulls’ season. They wrap everything up by talking about the Lakers’ future with Frank Vogel (32:31) and the state of the Utah Jazz. (38:10)
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
