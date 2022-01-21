How the Suns are Maintaining Success, Laker Woes, and the Continuing Uncertainty With Ben Simmons

We’re just past the halfway point of the NBA season and the Suns have yet to hit double-digit losses, so Verno and KOC detail how Phoenix has been able to maintain its success this season (01:47). After the Warriors lost to a banged-up Pacers squad, the guys discuss the recent issues facing Steph and the rest of the team (14:03). The Lakers have had several struggles this season, but the latest controversy revolves around head coach Frank Vogel (24:09). Will he remain the Lakers head coach? They also debate whether Russell Westbrook can adjust his game to fit with LeBron (32:39). Lastly, they discuss whether Ben Simmons could get traded to the Kings before debating whether Simmons should return at all to the 76ers if he remains with the team (48:36).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
