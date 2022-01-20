Which Players Should Move in This Window and Where Should They Go?

Musa and Ryan do their best to round up as much of the week’s footballing chaos as possible (07:56), including Spurs’ dramatic late win, drama and upset in the German Cup, trouble for Atléti, and much more. Then, they discuss which high profile players could do with a move within this window in order to lock down regular playing time and where they should go. Based on listener submissions, they discuss and find destinations for Timo Werner (26:49), Eden Hazard (36:05), Anthony Martial (39:34), Jesse Lingard (45:10), and Gareth Bale (47:14).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
