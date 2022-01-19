Magic Tweets After Lakers Loss; Now Vogel Out? Plus, the Origin of Wu-Tang With S.H. Fernando Jr.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the rumors that Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is close to being fired (0:34) before talking with journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. about his book, From the Streets of Shaolin: The Wu-Tang Saga. They discuss the inception of hip-hop in the Bronx, the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan and their explosion onto the music scene, stories from covering the group, their impact on hip-hop, and more (10:44). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:13)
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: S.H. Fernando Jr.
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
