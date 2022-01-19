 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Magic Tweets After Lakers Loss; Now Vogel Out? Plus, the Origin of Wu-Tang With S.H. Fernando Jr.

Journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. joins Ryen to discuss his book, ‘From the Streets of Shaolin: The Wu-Tang Saga,’ the inception of hip-hop in the Bronx, the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, and their explosion onto the music scene

By Ryen Russillo
Hachette Book Group


Russillo shares his thoughts on the rumors that Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is close to being fired (0:34) before talking with journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. about his book, From the Streets of Shaolin: The Wu-Tang Saga. They discuss the inception of hip-hop in the Bronx, the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan and their explosion onto the music scene, stories from covering the group, their impact on hip-hop, and more (10:44). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:13)

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: S.H. Fernando Jr.
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

