Finding Hope in Detroit and Looking Back at the 2021 NBA Draft Class With Nick Henkel

Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. In today’s episode, KOC welcomes Nicolas Henkel, who covers the NBA and the Pistons for Piston Powered and Wave.TV. They discuss Cade Cunningham’s improvement before debating whether anyone else can win Rookie of the Year besides Evan Mobley (09:03). Looking back at the draft, the guys are in agreement that the Bulls got the best steal with Ayo Dosunmu (20:24). They next debate whether Killian Hayes and Cade can coexist (29:45) before discussing the best fit for Jerami Grant (43:24). They last look at the NBA landscape and debate who’s going to the Finals this season (50:39).
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Nicolas Henkel
Producer: Jessie Lopez
