Heating Up in Miami, Whether Harden Can Lead the Nets, and Mavs Are Turning the Corner

Also, Verno and KOC discuss whether the Cavs can maintain this success and end the season as a top-six team in the East

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


With the Bulls and Nets dealing with key injuries, Verno and KOC debate whether the Heat can take advantage and become the 1-seed in the East (03:45). They explain how “Heat Culture” keeps the team competitive. They also take a look at the resurgence of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and discuss whether the Cavs can maintain this success and end the season as a top-six team in the East (14:27). With KD out and Kyrie playing only in road games, the guys debate whether James Harden can lead the way for the Nets (26:34). After the Mavs beat the Grizzlies over the weekend, they discuss how Luka and the rest of the team are starting to click (39:27). The Lakers got a good win over the Jazz last night, but KOC points out that the Jazz need to make a move to truly compete for a title (52:17).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

