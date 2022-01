J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks are back to talk about the new and exciting prospects of the NBA. They begin with the promising Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks and how to best utilize his talents (01:47). Then they dive deep on the explosive run the young Memphis Grizzlies have had with Ja Morant at the helm (14:40).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Producer: Steve Ahlman

