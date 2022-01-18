 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Hannifan on Joining Impact Wrestling After Leaving WWE, Plus Mustafa Ali Leaves WWE and Cody Rhodes Is a Free Agent

Plus, Tom talks about his time at WWE calling the ‘Royal Rumble’

By Evan Mack
WWE


Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss Mustafa Ali going viral after revealing that he requested his release from WWE (02:37). Plus, Cody Rhodes is a free agent, so they debate whether he will walk through the forbidden door (15:54). Plus, the newest member of Impact Wrestling’s commentary team, Tom Hannifan, joins the show to discuss his time at WWE calling the Royal Rumble, transitioning to Impact Wrestling, and more (20:53).

Hosts Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Guest Tom Hannifan
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

