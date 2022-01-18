Tom Hannifan on Joining Impact Wrestling After Leaving WWE, Plus Mustafa Ali Leaves WWE and Cody Rhodes Is a Free Agent



Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss Mustafa Ali going viral after revealing that he requested his release from WWE (02:37). Plus, Cody Rhodes is a free agent, so they debate whether he will walk through the forbidden door (15:54). Plus, the newest member of Impact Wrestling’s commentary team, Tom Hannifan, joins the show to discuss his time at WWE calling the Royal Rumble, transitioning to Impact Wrestling, and more (20:53).

Hosts Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer

Guest Tom Hannifan

Producer: Brian H. Waters

