Sean and Amanda discuss Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest Shakespeare adaptation, which stars Denzel Washington and is the director’s first without his brother, Ethan. They talk about how the story has been updated, and how it hasn’t (1:00), where it stands in the awards race (33:00), and how it stacks up in the Coen brothers filmography (1:12:00).

