Héctor Bellerín on El Gran Derbi and Life at Betis

Héctor also discusses lockdown in London, family, and what led to his move back to Spain on loan

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Real Betis v Sevilla - Copa Del Rey Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images


In this bonus episode, Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and special guest Héctor Bellerín to discuss playing for Betis against Sevilla in the weekend’s controversial El Gran Derbi and the legendary rivalry (01:00). He also discusses life in Seville (16:06), growing up a Betis fan, lockdown in London, family, and what led to his move back to Spain on loan (21:36).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Héctor Bellerín and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

