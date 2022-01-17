We Need to Talk About Everton



Everton parted ways with Rafa Benitez after just six months in charge, so Musa and Ryan begin by discussing the hiring and firing of Benitez and the goings-on at Goodison Park (4:53). They then round up the Premier League results this weekend (28:24), beginning with the Norwich win that caused Benitez’s sacking, an angry goal and narrative-fueled comeback at Villa Park, Manchester City’s tight win over Chelsea (38:44), and more. Finally, a quick trip to Germany, Italy, and the Spanish Super Cup (47:31).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS