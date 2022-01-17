 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

We Need to Talk About Everton

Musa and Ryan react to Rafa Benitez’s departure from Everton before rounding up last week’s games from across Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Norwich City v Everton - Premier League Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images


Everton parted ways with Rafa Benitez after just six months in charge, so Musa and Ryan begin by discussing the hiring and firing of Benitez and the goings-on at Goodison Park (4:53). They then round up the Premier League results this weekend (28:24), beginning with the Norwich win that caused Benitez’s sacking, an angry goal and narrative-fueled comeback at Villa Park, Manchester City’s tight win over Chelsea (38:44), and more. Finally, a quick trip to Germany, Italy, and the Spanish Super Cup (47:31).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Was More Really Better in Wild-Card Weekend? Plus Former Chief Mitchell Schwartz on Chiefs-Bills and the Cowboys’ Comedy of Errors.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

The Six Biggest Lessons From NFL Wild-Card Weekend

After three blowouts, one legitimately close game, and another that will be remembered for a series of Mike McCarthy blunders, wild-card weekend is almost in the books. And there’s plenty to learn from what transpired.

By Steven Ruiz

The ‘Yellowjackets’ Exit Survey

Showtime’s hit, ‘Lost’-like series about a stranded, starving soccer team wrapped up its twisty first season. Let’s discuss and theorize.

By The Ringer Staff

Breaking Down Ben Simmons’s Trade Value. Plus, Is the Warriors’ Success Sustainable in the Playoffs?

Wos is joined by Nate Duncan of ‘The Dunc’d On Podcast’ and ‘Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show’ to discuss Ben Simmons, the Warriors, and the NBA MVP race

By Wosny Lambre

Patrisse Cullors on the State of the BLM Movement and Reforming Prisons

Plus, Bakari and Patrisse discuss the importance of 911 alternatives during a mental health crisis

By Bakari Sellers

10 Questions We Have After the ‘Peacemaker’ Premiere

Van and Charles dive into the first three episodes of ‘Peacemaker’ with some of their biggest lingering questions

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes