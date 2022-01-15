John McWhorter on ‘Woke Racism’



Larry is joined by John McWhorter to discuss his book Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America and the factors that are affecting racial discourse within the current cultural and political climate. They touch on many of the issues and obstacles holding back the modern anti-racism movement, including religion (9:16), victimhood (24:34) and white supremacy (22:15). Larry and John then dissect the definition of “whiteness” (27:20), share their views on critical race theory (35:53), talk about the future of the woke movement (49:04) and much more.

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: John McWhorter

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

