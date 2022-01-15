 clock menu more-arrow no yes

John McWhorter on ‘Woke Racism’

Larry and author John McWhorter touch on many of the issues and obstacles holding back the modern anti-racism movement

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
New York Times Schools For Tomorrow - Day 2 Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times


Larry is joined by John McWhorter to discuss his book Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America and the factors that are affecting racial discourse within the current cultural and political climate. They touch on many of the issues and obstacles holding back the modern anti-racism movement, including religion (9:16), victimhood (24:34) and white supremacy (22:15). Larry and John then dissect the definition of “whiteness” (27:20), share their views on critical race theory (35:53), talk about the future of the woke movement (49:04) and much more.

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: John McWhorter
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

