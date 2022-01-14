 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hawks and Knicks Swap Players, Dray’s Importance to the Dubs, and the Two Sides of All the Ben Simmons Talk

Plus KOC and Verno discuss the Grizzlies extending their win streak to 11 and the take a closer look at the Wolves’ roster

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC react to the Knicks-Hawks trade involving Cam Reddish and Kevin Knox. They debate the low-risk move and discuss how Reddish can succeed in New York (05:49) before asking whether there is any hope left for Knox (11:58). The Grizzlies continue their tear across the league, beating the Timberwolves to extend their win streak to 11, and the guys take a closer look at the Wolves’ roster (25:38). They also highlight Draymond Green’s importance to the Warriors after their blowout loss to the Bucks (30:05). Should the Warriors trade some of their young players and find impact players to extend their championship window? With Dame now out indefinitely, the guys discuss the next potential moves for the Blazers (46:28). Lastly, they debate whether all the Ben Simmons talk is tiring or fascinating (58:19).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

