Everybody Was Wrong About Inflation



Okay, almost everybody. The Biden administration was wrong. Many critics of the Biden administration were also wrong. The Federal Reserve was wrong. Investors were wrong. Banks were wrong. And Bitcoin investors weren’t exactly right, either. How did everybody miss the most important economic story of the year? Derek breaks down the highest inflation rate in 40 years and welcomes back his economic roundtable guests, the finance podcasters Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guests: Michael Batnick & Ben Carlson

Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify