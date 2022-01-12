 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

In the Heart of Mavs Country With Jonathan Tjarks

Plus, KOC and Tjarks debate which teams (if any) are a perfect fit for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner

By Kevin O'Connor and Jonathan Tjarks
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Welcome to The Void as Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC goes deep into the state of Texas for today’s guest, as he is joined by The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks, host of Upside High. They go into the Mavericks’ improvement on defense under Jason Kidd and compare his coaching style to Rick Carlisle’s (05:19). Tjarks also points out how Kidd uses Luka Doncic differently on offense before wondering whether Luka needs to fail in order to achieve in the NBA (13:14). They speak the truth when it comes to Kristaps Porzingis (19:21). With the trade deadline looming, they debate which teams (if any) are a perfect fit for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner (23:44). Lastly they discuss Draymond Green’s low-key resurgence and why he’s crucial for the Warriors to win it all (37:02).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

The NFL Food City Playoffs: Wild-Belly Weekend—NFC Edition

Joe House and Craig Horlbeck are joined by Mallory Rubin to find the best food from each NFC city

By Joe House, Craig Horlbeck, and 1 more

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Instant Reactions

Plus, revisiting the 2012 science fiction flick ‘Dredd’

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

How Does Each Team Get to the Super Bowl? 

Kevin and Nora forecast the NFL playoffs and discuss how each team can make it to February

By Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

Royal Rumble Reveals, the Best ‘AEW Dynamite’ So Far, and Revisiting ’The Sopranos’

Plus, reacting to MJW’s lawsuit against WWE and AEW’s rap album

By Peter Rosenberg

No-Power Rankings

Justin, Rob, and Wos each rank 5-1 the worst organizational situations in the NBA

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The NFL Wild-Card-Round Entrance Survey

The players to watch, coaches with the most to prove, and possible upsets in this weekend’s playoff games

By The Ringer Staff