In the Heart of Mavs Country With Jonathan Tjarks

Welcome to The Void as Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC goes deep into the state of Texas for today’s guest, as he is joined by The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks, host of Upside High. They go into the Mavericks’ improvement on defense under Jason Kidd and compare his coaching style to Rick Carlisle’s (05:19). Tjarks also points out how Kidd uses Luka Doncic differently on offense before wondering whether Luka needs to fail in order to achieve in the NBA (13:14). They speak the truth when it comes to Kristaps Porzingis (19:21). With the trade deadline looming, they debate which teams (if any) are a perfect fit for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner (23:44). Lastly they discuss Draymond Green’s low-key resurgence and why he’s crucial for the Warriors to win it all (37:02).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Jonathan Tjarks

Producer: Jessie Lopez

