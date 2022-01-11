Welcome Back Klay, Real Ones in the West, and the Ben Simmons Trade Machine

Verno and KOC discuss Klay Thompson’s exciting return to the hardwood over the weekend (00:56). With Klay back, the guys debate which teams in the West are for real (11:27). The Raptors are riding a six-game win streak entering Tuesday night’s game versus the Suns, so the guys discuss the Raptors’ turnaround and Fred VanVleet’s All-Star season (21:42). The Joel Embiid superstar experience is here, as he’s helped the 76ers win eight of their past nine games (27:46). The Hawks are the latest team to be linked to Ben Simmons, so the guys debate what would be the right trade to benefit both franchises (34:06). With the trade deadline a few weeks away, they take a look at where Myles Turner could go and debate whether the Kings will have a fire sale or push for a playoff spot (47:02).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts