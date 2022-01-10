 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Klay Thompson’s Return to the Court and All That Comes With It

Plus, discussing Kyrie Irving as a part-time player and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s fit together on the court

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Logan and Raja talk about the atmosphere and mythos surrounding Klay Thompson’s long-awaited return to basketball on Sunday night, as well as the on-court implications for the role players who have stepped up this season in his absence (0:30). Then they talk about the issues the Nets are running into with Kyrie playing part time (23:50) and whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fit together on the court (33:15).

Host: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

RIP Longform, Carlson vs. Cruz, Bob Saget Obits, and Postgame Question of the Week

Plus, reacting to Nick Kristof’s attempt to run for governor in Oregon

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Introducing ‘Ringer Food’

Juliet Litman and David Jacoby discuss the latest in the culinary world on ‘Food News’ and Joe House breaks down tasty dishes on ‘House of Carbs’

By Juliet Litman, David Jacoby, and 1 more

The Dolphins Didn’t Fire Brian Flores Because of His Coaching

Flores overachieved in Miami. But he and owner Stephen Ross reportedly didn’t agree on much—especially on Tua Tagovailoa—and that prompted the team to make the stunning decision to move on from the promising head coach.

By Ben Solak

The ‘Yellowjackets’ Penultimate Episode

Bill, Chris, and Joanna give some theories for the episode, talk about some of their favorite moments from the season, and make some predictions for the finale

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

What We Know Vs. What We Thought About Raiders-Chargers, Flores Out With Jon Vilma, Plus Klay’s Return

Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma of Fox Sports joins Ryen to talk about the "almost tie" between the Raiders and the Chargers, their differing opinions on the 1-seed Titans, what to make of the Patriots, the Dolphins firing HC Brian Flores, and more

By Ryen Russillo

NFL Playoff Buys, SGC Basketball Movement, and Mailbag

Plus, Mike shares some details about one of his PC projects and Jesse runs through some news regarding the state of the show

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson