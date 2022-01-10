Klay Thompson’s Return to the Court and All That Comes With It

Logan and Raja talk about the atmosphere and mythos surrounding Klay Thompson’s long-awaited return to basketball on Sunday night, as well as the on-court implications for the role players who have stepped up this season in his absence (0:30). Then they talk about the issues the Nets are running into with Kyrie playing part time (23:50) and whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fit together on the court (33:15).
Host: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
