Serie A Supreme, Spiritually Onside, and Will Ed Woodward’s Departure Change Anything at Manchester United?

Musa and Ryan begin with Serie A this week, as Roma and Juventus delivered chaos (4:45), Atalanta put six past Udinese, and Toronto FC announced the signing of Lorenzo Insigne at the end of the season (15:49). The Bundesliga made its return, with Gladbach’s win at Bayern being capitalized on by Dortmund, who came from behind to win in Frankfurt (19:03). There’s a quick round-up of La Liga (25:46) and the WSL, plus wholesome scenes in Portugal. Finally, with Ed Woodward confirmed to stand down as Manchester United chief executive at the end of this month, to be replaced by Richard Arnold, the guys ask: Will it be enough to change things at Old Trafford (33:07)?
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
