 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Serie A Supreme, Spiritually Onside, and Will Ed Woodward’s Departure Change Anything at Manchester United?

Plus, Musa and Ryan react to Toronto FC signing Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne at the end of the season

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with Serie A this week, as Roma and Juventus delivered chaos (4:45), Atalanta put six past Udinese, and Toronto FC announced the signing of Lorenzo Insigne at the end of the season (15:49). The Bundesliga made its return, with Gladbach’s win at Bayern being capitalized on by Dortmund, who came from behind to win in Frankfurt (19:03). There’s a quick round-up of La Liga (25:46) and the WSL, plus wholesome scenes in Portugal. Finally, with Ed Woodward confirmed to stand down as Manchester United chief executive at the end of this month, to be replaced by Richard Arnold, the guys ask: Will it be enough to change things at Old Trafford (33:07)?

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Georgia’s History Against Alabama Is Defined by Heartbreak. Can It Finally Break Through?

For the past 15 years, Georgia repeatedly has pushed Bama to the brink … only to lose in excruciating fashion. Before Monday’s national championship matchup kicks off, let’s go through that past to understand what’s really at stake.

By Rodger Sherman

The Weeknd Makes Purgatory Sound Good on ‘Dawn FM.’ But It’s Still Purgatory.

Abel Tesfaye’s new album is lower stakes—and possibly higher quality—than 2020’s ‘After Hours.’ Still, there’s a certain sameness to his approach.

By Rob Harvilla

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finally Gave the Series a Worthy Ending

After a jaw-dropping end for Dexter Morgan, the resident dark passengers at The Ringer decipher what it means for the future—but more importantly, whether it’s enough to erase the bad memories of the lumberjack

By Miles Surrey and Ben Lindbergh

After 941 Days, Klay Thompson Is Back

Plus, Fred VanVleet is making a strong case to make his first All-Star Game, LeBron James is moonlighting at center, and more observations from around the NBA

By Kevin O'Connor

Conversations With the Rev. Al Sharpton and Illustrator Reggie Brown

Reggie discusses his journey from biotechnology to children’s illustration before Rev. Sharpton joins to talk about his relationship with James Brown and the unsung heroes of the social justice movement in America

By Bakari Sellers

The Life of Michael K. Williams and Talking ‘The Wire’ With Felicia “Snoop” Pearson

Pearson talks about stepping in to complete voice-overs for the late Michael K. Williams in VICE TV’s ‘Black Market,’ and how her relationship with Williams led to her legendary role on ‘The Wire’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay