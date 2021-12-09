 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Suffering, in the Champions League, Is Necessary

Musa and Ryan recap Wednesday night’s Women’s Champions League results before getting into the final round of the men’s group stages

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FC Porto v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by Paulo Oliveira / NurPhoto via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin by recapping Wednesday night’s Women’s Champions League results (04:45), before getting into the final round of the men’s group stages. They start in Porto, where Atleti ended up victorious in a fiery encounter that saw three red cards (06:33), then talk PSG, Man City, and Chelsea’s wild result in St. Petersburg (15:16), and round up some key points from the final match day before letting the questions guide them. They talk which is more tasty, the Europa League or Champions League knockout stages (25:31), how far Ajax can go (27:23), Chelsea’s defensive wobble (31:24), Manchester United being a dark horse (33:03), Red Bull Salzburg outshining their Leipzig counterparts (35:17), and much more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

