Geoff Bennett on Journalism vs. Opinion and Combating Misinformation

Plus, Geoff breaks down which politician gives the best interview, the role misinformation plays in today’s politics, and what it was like covering the Trump administration

By Bakari Sellers
Jen Psaki Holds Daily Press Briefing At The White House Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by journalist Geoff Bennett to discuss his journey in media from a one-man band to being the chief White House correspondent of PBS NewsHour (1:52). Plus, Geoff breaks down which politician gives the best interview (8:52), the role misinformation plays in today’s politics (12:28), and what it was like covering the Trump administration (18:43).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Geoff Bennett
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
Producer: Donnie Beacham

