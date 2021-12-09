 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Fever’

Jinx and Shea are joined by the brilliantly hilarious cohosts of ‘Okay, Now Listen’ and ‘Get You a Me,’ Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell, to discuss ‘Fever’ by the Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins
2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images


Jinx and Shea are joined by the brilliantly hilarious cohosts of Okay, Now Listen and Get You a Me, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell. They discuss Fever by the Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion. Tracks like “Realer,” “W.A.B.,” “Cash Shit,” and “Running It Up Freestyle” made Jinx clench his chest. Guest spots from Juicy J and DaBaby lead everyone to reminisce about happier rap moments and Three 6 Mafia’s greatest hits. Then find out why freestyling, Hondas, stallions, the word “minimum,” and sex positivity make this a truly unskippable album.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Guests: Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

