Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Fever’



Jinx and Shea are joined by the brilliantly hilarious cohosts of Okay, Now Listen and Get You a Me, Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell. They discuss Fever by the Hot Girl Coach, Megan Thee Stallion. Tracks like “Realer,” “W.A.B.,” “Cash Shit,” and “Running It Up Freestyle” made Jinx clench his chest. Guest spots from Juicy J and DaBaby lead everyone to reminisce about happier rap moments and Three 6 Mafia’s greatest hits. Then find out why freestyling, Hondas, stallions, the word “minimum,” and sex positivity make this a truly unskippable album.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano

Guests: Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam

Producer: Deena Morrison

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Supervision: Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel

