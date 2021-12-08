Top Five Movie Soundtracks



It’s a music-movies team-up episode. Rob Harvilla returns to the show to talk about the art of the soundtrack and share his top five favorites (1:00). Then, Sean talks with John Maggio, who directed the latest entry in The Ringer’s Music Box film series on HBO. His movie, Mr. Saturday Night, chronicles the fascinating life of Robert Stigwood, an impresario of stage, screen, and music responsible for projects like Saturday Night Fever (46:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey

Guests: Rob Harvilla and John Maggio

Producer: Bobby Wagner

