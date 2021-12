Justin, Rob, and Wos dive into rumors and reports following former general manager Neil Olshey’s firing by the Portland Trail Blazers (03:00). Later, the guys give out awards for the first quarter of the season, including Rookie of the Year, MVP, Most Improved, and more (25:00).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS