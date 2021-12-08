Kirk Herbstreit on the CFB Playoff and ‘GameDay’ Stories, the Celtics’ Long-term Problem, Plus a QB Stock Game Update

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Celtics’ prolonged struggles as he begins to ask himself the tough questions about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (0:34). Then Ryen talks with Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay about the upcoming College Football Playoff, Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia, GameDay stories, and his book Out of the Pocket: Football, Fatherhood, and College GameDay Saturdays (9:18). Then Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle convene for the Q3 update of the QB Stock Game (1:04:38), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:13:17).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kirk Herbstreit
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
