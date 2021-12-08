Dealing With COVID, the Lakers Are “Two” Top-Heavy, the Issues in Portland, and GOATs Don’t Dance



Verno and KOC discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the court after COVID-19 (02:59) and discuss how the virus could potentially derail a team (6:05). The Grizzlies are undefeated since Ja Morant went down with injury, and Verno points out a very interesting stat during their current five-game win streak (08:10). The guys just cannot believe how good Giannis Antetokounmpo is and both believe that the Bucks are the best team in the league right now (27:44). Verno fully believes that the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the best in the league, but the Lakers’ issues are more deeply rooted (32:52). The guys debate whether Ben Simmons is the answer for the Blazers (40:28) and wonder whether the 76ers would take a trade package centered on CJ McCollum. And as Klay Thompson nears his return, the guys joke that Steph Curry is out to break Klay’s record for most 3-pointers made in a game (55:03).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts