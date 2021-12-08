 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bring Buck to the Mets! Plus, Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine and a Winning Night of Hoops

Plus, JJ talks with current UMEC head coach Jason Crafton about his time working under Jay Wright at Villanova, his love of the Knicks, and what it’s like to be a coach in college basketball today

By John Jastremski
Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


JJ opens with the Mets’ managerial search and their reported interest in Buck Showalter (00:42) before getting into the Knicks’ much-needed win over the Spurs and an impressive Nets performance behind KD and Harden (4:34). Next, he chats with former Mets manager Bobby Valentine about his time in New York, the team’s managerial search, and his new book, Valentine’s Way (10:03). Then, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (34:44) before talking with Brooklyn guy and current UMEC head coach Jason Crafton about his time working under Jay Wright at Villanova, his love of the Knicks, and what it’s like to be a coach in college basketball today (58:00). Finally, he closes it out with a look-ahead to Steelers-Vikings on Thursday night (1:14:16).

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Bobby Valentine and Jason Crafton
Producer: Steve Ceruti

