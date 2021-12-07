The 2021 MLB Time Capsule



Just as we did at the end of 2020, we cap off the MLB calendar by building a time capsule of the most important physical items that represent the most memorable moments in baseball in 2021. From Sergio Romo’s belt to Steve Cohen’s phone, we spare no detail (1:00). Plus, we talk to Todd Isaacs Jr. about the upcoming home run derby in the Bahamas: Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise (1:07:00).

Hosts: Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman

Guest: Todd Isaacs Jr.

Producer: Bobby Wagner

