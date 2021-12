It’s time to talk about the best of the year, so Sean and Amanda are joined by Adam Nayman and Chris Ryan to share their five favorite movies of 2021 (1:00). Then, Dune director Denis Villeneuve comes to the show to talk about his extraordinary adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel (1:17:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guests: Denis Villeneuve, Chris Ryan, and Adam Nayman

Producer: Bobby Wagner

