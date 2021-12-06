 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Collapse of the Lakers and Nets, the Warriors-Suns Rivalry, and More With Bill Simmons

Logan, Raja, and Bill also discuss whether the Bulls can end the superteam era

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Bill Simmons
LA Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


The Podfather himself, Bill Simmons, joins Logan and Raja to discuss how kids are learning to play sports these days (0:55), the Warriors-Suns rivalry (9:40), whether the Warriors have any more moves to make this season (22:00), why the Lakers and Nets are disintegrating this season (35:40), whether the Bulls are ending the superteam era (42:15), and so so much more.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Bill Simmons
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

