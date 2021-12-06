The Collapse of the Lakers and Nets, the Warriors-Suns Rivalry, and More With Bill Simmons

The Podfather himself, Bill Simmons, joins Logan and Raja to discuss how kids are learning to play sports these days (0:55), the Warriors-Suns rivalry (9:40), whether the Warriors have any more moves to make this season (22:00), why the Lakers and Nets are disintegrating this season (35:40), whether the Bulls are ending the superteam era (42:15), and so so much more.
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Bill Simmons
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
