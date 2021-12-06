 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea’s Treble, Dortmund and Bayern Fallout, Always Watch Napoli and Atalanta, and More

Musa and Ryan begin with Chelsea’s victory over Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal v Chelsea: The Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


Yet again, Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week! They begin with Chelsea’s victory over Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley, which secured a 2021 domestic treble for Emma Hayes’s side (2:17). There’s a quick round-up of the Premier League, including lots of love for David Moyes’s West Ham (17:20), before heading to Germany to discuss Bayern’s win over Dortmund and the subsequent fallout (26:11), Freiburg making history (37:11), and Jesse Marsch parting ways with RB Leipzig (40:40). There are quick shouts for La Liga (43:22), Liga MX, and the MLS conference finals, before wrapping up on another thrilling weekend in Serie A (46:20).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

