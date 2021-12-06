Chelsea’s Treble, Dortmund and Bayern Fallout, Always Watch Napoli and Atalanta, and More



Yet again, Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week! They begin with Chelsea’s victory over Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley, which secured a 2021 domestic treble for Emma Hayes’s side (2:17). There’s a quick round-up of the Premier League, including lots of love for David Moyes’s West Ham (17:20), before heading to Germany to discuss Bayern’s win over Dortmund and the subsequent fallout (26:11), Freiburg making history (37:11), and Jesse Marsch parting ways with RB Leipzig (40:40). There are quick shouts for La Liga (43:22), Liga MX, and the MLS conference finals, before wrapping up on another thrilling weekend in Serie A (46:20).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS