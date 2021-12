With 21 Adele enters the next phase of her career with a lot more resources behind her. Nathan and Nora talk about how the success of 19 set her up for her next album (1:00), the power behind songs like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” (17:52), and how the throat surgery she had during this time affected her voice (39:41).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

