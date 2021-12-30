 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toni Storm’s Release, Wrestling’s Player Empowerment Era, Plus 2022 Story Lines to Watch

David and Kaz also discuss Kyle O’Reilly’s performance in AEW

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz begin the show by discussing the WWE’s decision to release Toni Storm and what the real reason behind the move could be. Then, the guys talk about Kyle O’Reilly’s performance in AEW, why pro wrestlers are becoming more like today’s NBA and NFL players, matchups we’re interested in seeing, and COVID’s current impact on the pro wrestling world. Plus, Tony Khan’s birthday gift for Shoemaker and a debate about Hall of Fame cases for Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famudiye
Producer: Troy Farkas

