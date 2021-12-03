R-Truth on Vince McMahon, John Cena, the Rock, and his New Rap Album



In a special Friday edition of Cheap Heat, Peter and Laura Stylez sit down with rapper and WWE superstar R-Truth about his new album (available December 10). Plus, R-Truth tells some amazing stories about why he first fell in love with pro wrestling, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns, lessons learned from working with the Rock, the impact of 2Pac on his life, and much more.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Laura Stylez

Producer: Troy Farkas

