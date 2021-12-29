Matchups We NEED, WWE Day 1 Picks, and Debating Top American Cities



In the final episode of 2021, Rosenberg and SGG do a little Tiers of Maj preview by discussing the top cities in America (if you disagree, voice your concerns to @RingerWrestling on Twitter). Then, the guys talk about Rosenberg’s weekend stay at Dip-er-Lago, WWE’s COVID-19 caution, matchups we need to see, and expectations for the next WrestleMania before giving their picks for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (35:30). And of course, Black Power Rankings (53:46).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg

Producer: Troy Farkas

