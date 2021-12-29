 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Stadios 2021

Musa and Ryan return with the third edition of the annual awards that no one asked for

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FBL-EUR-SUPER-UEFA-INTER-ACMILAN-JUVENTUS Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images


It’s the final show of 2021 and that can mean only one thing: It’s time for the Stadios 2021! Musa and Ryan return with the third edition of the annual awards that no one asked for. This year, they start with a new award, for the Existential Moment of the Year (05:46), before the Prop Joe Award (09:37), Goal of the Year (12:34), Angry Goal of the Year (18:36) and Team of the Year (22:23). There are also the big three awards of the night, handed out to the Player of the Year (28:44), Coach of the Year (33:25) and the main award, for the 2021 Catfish of the Year (37:24). Thanks to everyone who listened this year! We’ll be back in 2022!

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

