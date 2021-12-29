 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Remembering Jeff Dickerson, Analyzing DeMar’s Impact, and a Look at the Hawks with Dominique Wilkins

In the last episode of 2021, Jason remembers ESPN Bears reporter and mentor Jeff Dickerson who died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer

By Jason Goff
Houston Rockets v Chicago Bulls Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images


In the last episode of the year, Jason takes a brief look back at 2021 in Chicago sports (03:34). He remembers ESPN Bears reporter and mentor Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer (13:03). DeMar DeRozan continues to shine for the Bulls as Jason shares why he thinks DeMar can have a Chris Paul–like effect for the Bulls (28:42). He is next joined by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins as the Bulls are in the middle of a two-game stretch versus the Hawks. They discuss Trae Young’s ceiling and how they began to play better after Lloyd Pierce was fired (46:33).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dominique Wilkins
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

