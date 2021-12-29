Remembering Jeff Dickerson, Analyzing DeMar’s Impact, and a Look at the Hawks with Dominique Wilkins



In the last episode of the year, Jason takes a brief look back at 2021 in Chicago sports (03:34). He remembers ESPN Bears reporter and mentor Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer (13:03). DeMar DeRozan continues to shine for the Bulls as Jason shares why he thinks DeMar can have a Chris Paul–like effect for the Bulls (28:42). He is next joined by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins as the Bulls are in the middle of a two-game stretch versus the Hawks. They discuss Trae Young’s ceiling and how they began to play better after Lloyd Pierce was fired (46:33).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Dominique Wilkins

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify