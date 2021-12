Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by breaking down their relationship with the Matrix series (1:27) and then give their review of the film (15:10). They follow by discussing where this movie ranks in the series and whether or not the reviews of the movie were fair (32:46).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

