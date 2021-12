Tjarks and J. Kyle Mann return from Vegas and are ready to discuss up-and-coming prospects! First up is LaMelo Ball, and they weigh in on what one of the most famous young players working today can do to improve and make his mark (01:39). Then it’s on to Anthony Edwards and how his ball dominance can be an asset as well as something to adapt to (25:01).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Producer: Steve Ahlman

