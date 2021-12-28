 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Encanto’ and the 10 Most Underrated Movies of 2021

Plus, Andy Greenwald and Sean share some tips for how to be a dad who wants to introduce their child to movies before Chris Ryan swings by to talk about Paul Verhoeven’s sexy nuns movie, ‘Benedetta’

By Sean Fennessey, Andy Greenwald, Chris Ryan, and Adam Nayman
Opening Night Fan Event Of Disney’s “Encanto” Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images


Andy Greenwald joins Sean to discuss Disney’s latest achievement in animation, Encanto, and share some tips for how to be a dad who wants to introduce their child to movies (1:00). Chris Ryan swings by to talk about Paul Verhoeven’s sexy nuns movie, Benedetta (38:00). Then, Adam Nayman and Sean list their 10 most underrated, underseen, or underdiscussed movies of 2021 (51:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey
Guest: Andy Greenwald, Chris Ryan, and Adam Nayman
Producer: Bobby Wagner

