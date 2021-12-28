‘Encanto’ and the 10 Most Underrated Movies of 2021

Andy Greenwald joins Sean to discuss Disney’s latest achievement in animation, Encanto, and share some tips for how to be a dad who wants to introduce their child to movies (1:00). Chris Ryan swings by to talk about Paul Verhoeven’s sexy nuns movie, Benedetta (38:00). Then, Adam Nayman and Sean list their 10 most underrated, underseen, or underdiscussed movies of 2021 (51:00).
Host: Sean Fennessey
Guest: Andy Greenwald, Chris Ryan, and Adam Nayman
Producer: Bobby Wagner
