Moments to Be Grateful for This Year



On this Christmas Day special, Musa and Ryan reflect on the football year that has been. They read out submissions from listeners, who kindly sent in personal footballing moments from the year that they have been grateful for. There are goals, team performances, attending games with loved ones, and much more! If you’re celebrating, then Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and we hope everyone has a lovely festive period.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Associate Producer: Erika Cervante

