Moments to Be Grateful for This Year

Musa and Ryan reflect on the past year in soccer, including the best goals, team performances, and fan experiences

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni - Pool/Getty Images


On this Christmas Day special, Musa and Ryan reflect on the football year that has been. They read out submissions from listeners, who kindly sent in personal footballing moments from the year that they have been grateful for. There are goals, team performances, attending games with loved ones, and much more! If you’re celebrating, then Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and we hope everyone has a lovely festive period.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Associate Producer: Erika Cervante

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

