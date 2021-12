We close out 2021 by talking about some of our favorite traditions during the holiday season (1:00) before getting into the news that Buck Showalter will manage the Mets (25:00). Then we answer listener questions about Brett Gardner, Kyrie Irving, and more (29:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Producers: Bobby Wagner and Sadye Zillo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts