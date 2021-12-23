Christmas Quiz Special, With the Whole Crew!



In the final Wrighty’s House episode of the year, it’s the first-ever Christmas Quiz! And, for the first time ever, Ian is joined by the full crew: Musa Okwonga, Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Mayowa Quadri, Carl Anka, and Ryan. Three rounds, 25 questions on things that were said on the podcasts this year and some wider football trivia. Grab a pen and paper and play along at home!

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga, Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Mayowa Quadri, Carl Anka, and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

