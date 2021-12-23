 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Christmas Quiz Special, With the Whole Crew!

Musa, Jeanette, Flo, Mayowa, Carl, and Ryan join Ian for some football trivia

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle: Emirates FA Cup Second Round Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images


In the final Wrighty’s House episode of the year, it’s the first-ever Christmas Quiz! And, for the first time ever, Ian is joined by the full crew: Musa Okwonga, Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Mayowa Quadri, Carl Anka, and Ryan. Three rounds, 25 questions on things that were said on the podcasts this year and some wider football trivia. Grab a pen and paper and play along at home!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga, Jeanette Kwakye, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Mayowa Quadri, Carl Anka, and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

Doling Out Betting Advice and Pie Rankings Ahead of Week 16

Warren, Joe, and Ben break down all the biggest games of Week 16 while stuffing their faces full of pie

By Warren Sharp, Joe House, and 1 more

Meeting the Women of Clayton’s Season

Juliet is joined by Amelia for a quick recap of Michelle’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ before wrapping up the year with the introduction of Clayton’s women and their bios

By Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer

The ‘Recipe Club’ Hors D’Oeuvres Holiday Special

It’s a seasonal miracle! Dave Chang and Chris Ying reunite with baker extraordinaire Bryan Ford for an hors d’oeuvre showdown, just in time for that last round of holiday cocktail parties

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Holiday Traditions and Listener Questions. Plus: Buck Showalter to the Mets!

CC and Ryan share their favorite holiday traditions and break down Buck Showalter’s fit with the Mets

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Suns-Warriors Is the Best the NBA Has to Offer

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate may not have several bold-faced names due to COVID, but it will still feature a clash of two of the most complete teams in the league

By Dan Devine

Matt LaFleur’s Winning Formula

He’s 37-9 as head coach in Green Bay and has the Packers in prime position to earn the no. 1 seed in the NFC

By Nora Princiotti